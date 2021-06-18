Boniperti, l’Italia lo omaggerà con il lutto al braccio contro il Galles

Fabio Prezioso
L’Italia giocherà con il lutto al braccio nella gara contro il Galles di domenica prossima per omaggiare Gianpiero Boniperti, scomparso nella giornata di oggi. La UEFA ha autorizzato la nazionale dopo la richiesta della FIGC.

