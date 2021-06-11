Turchia-Italia 0-3, Berardi esce per un colpo al polpaccio

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

Mancini cambia all’85’: Berardi non riesce a continuare dopo aver messo male il piede a terra e al suo posto entra Bernadeschi. L’esterno del Sassuolo pare, però, che stia bene e il cambio è stato solo precauzionale.

