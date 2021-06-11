Dal Belgio: “In arrivo un maxi premio per Mertens e il resto della squadra se…”

Pasquale Caldarelli
Il giornale belga “Het Laatse Nieuws”, ha parlato di un maxi premio nel caso in cui il Belgio vinca gli europei. Mertens e tutti i calciatori riceveranno 435.000 € a testa in caso di vittoria e 370.000 € in caso di sconfitta.

