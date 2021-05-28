Ziliani: ”Pirlo andrà al Sassuolo, Carnevali alla Juventus”

Scritto da:
Matteo Milvatti
-

Il giornalista Paolo Ziliani ha scritto sul suo profilo twitter alcuni aggiornamenti sui prossimi movimenti dei club di serie A. Ecco di seguito il suo tweet:

Articolo precedenteIFAB – Nuova estensione per le 5 sostituzioni: i dettagli
Articolo successivoAlvino: “Spalletti ha sempre avuto il Napoli in cima ai suoi desideri. Ecco cosa chiederà alla dirigenza”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE