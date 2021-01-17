Live MN – Napoli in vantaggio! Petagna scarica su Insigne che la piazza!

Scritto da:
Enrico Pennisi
-

La Fiorentina aveva iniziato meglio, ma al primo affondo il Napoli concretizza con il capitano Lorenzo Insigne su un bell’assist di Andrea Petagna, vediamo se la Fiorentina avrà una pronta reazione e come gestiranno il vantaggio gli azzurri.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE