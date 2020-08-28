Il Napoli vince il triangolare odierno, battendo il Castel di Sangro (10-0), e l’Aquila (11-0). A segno nel primo match anche Amin Younes, autore di una gran doppietta e di un rigore sbagliato. Ecco le sue parole su Twitter:

“E’ sempre una bella sensazione essere in campo e segnare un gol.

Even missed one penalty… Continuiamo a lavorare“

