Il Messico convoca Lozano! El Chucky salterà il ritiro di Dimaro

Scritto da:
Salvatore Izzo
-

Hirving Lozano è stato convocato dal Messico per la Golden Cup che si giocherà dal 10 luglio al primo agosto. Con ogni probabilità dunque, l’attaccante messicano salterà il ritiro di Dimaro in programma nella secondo metà di luglio.

