LIVE — Cagliari-Napoli: Lapadula di testa! Meret salva

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Nuova occasione per il Cagliari al 25esimo: Makoumbou serve ancora Luvumbo sulla sinistra, che crossa sul secondo palo trovando la testa di Lapadula, Meret è ben posizionato e blocca il pallone.

Articolo precedenteLIVE — Cagliari-Napoli: cross di Luvumbo e occasione per Jankto, palla fuori
Articolo successivoLIVE — Cagliari-Napoli: Raspadori ci prova da fuori, risposta di Scuffet

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE