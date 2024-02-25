LIVE — Cagliari-Napoli: Raspadori ci prova da fuori, risposta di Scuffet

Francesco Borriello
Al 28esimo Raspadori controlla la palla dai 25 metri e scarica il sinistro basso verso la porta di Scuffet, che respinge salvando i suoi. Ancora 0-0.

