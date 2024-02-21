LIVE — Napoli-Barcellona: 4 minuti di recupero assegnati

Francesco Borriello
Al termine dei 90 minuti regolamentari, l’arbitro assegna 4 ulteriori minuti di recupero prima della fine della partita. Ancora 1-1.

