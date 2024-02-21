LIVE — Napoli-Barcellona: finisce il match! Risultato finale di 1-1

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Finisce Napoli-Barcellona! L’ottavo di andata di Champions League si chiude sul risultato di 1-1, al gol di Lewandowski risponde quello di Osimhen. Buona la prima prova di Calzona, che dovrà giocarsi la qualificazione al ritorno.

