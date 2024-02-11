LIVE Milan-Napoli: Primo cambio per Mazzarri, entra Politano

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Milan-Napoli: Primo cambio per Mazzarri, entra Politano

E’ iniziato il secondo tempo di Milan-Napoli e Mazzarri cambia subito. Entra Matteo Politano al posto di Ostigard, dal 3-5-1-1 si passa al 4-3-3.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Milan-Napoli: Milan in vantaggio a fine primo tempo
Articolo successivoLIVE Milan-Napoli: Occasione clamorosa per Simeone, e viene sostituito da Raspadori

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here