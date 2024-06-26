LIVE – Georgia-Portogallo, Kvara porta in vantaggio i suoi dopo soli 2 minuti!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
Sky - Il procuratore di Kvaratskhelia in Germania: possibile blitz di Manna!

Il match cruciale del girone F di Euro2024 Georgia-Portogallo viene sbloccato dall’attaccante azzurro Kvaratskhelia al minuto 2 dopo un gran contropiede. Per il georgiano è il suo primo gol in questa competizione e sa di storia per la sua Georgia.

Articolo precedenteVarriale su Conte: “Che leader! Adesso il Napoli ha un top in rosa”
Articolo successivoChiellini: “Kvara e Di Lorenzo, con Conte resterete a Napoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE