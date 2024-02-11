LIVE Milan-Napoli: Milan in vantaggio a fine primo tempo

Matteo Iannone
LIVE Milan-Napoli: Milan in vantaggio a fine primo tempo

Il Milan è avanti dopo i primi 45 minuti, poche occasioni da rete da una parte e dall’altra. La sblocca Theo Hernandez su assist di Leao. Napoli che cerca di reagire ma senza concludere verso la porta di Maignan.

