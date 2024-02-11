LIVE Milan-Napoli: Occasione clamorosa per Simeone, e viene sostituito da Raspadori

LIVE Milan-Napoli: Occasione clamorosa per Simeone, e viene sostituito da Raspadori

Al minuto 54 Simeone riesce ad intercettare un passaggio sbagliato da Kjaer, riuscendo poi a calciare con il destro a giro. Pallone che esce di pochissimo con Maignan che era battuto. Dopo l’azione entra Giacomo Raspadori.

