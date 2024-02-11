LIVE Milan-Napoli: Leao ad un passo dal gol del 2-0

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Milan-Napoli: Leao ad un passo dal gol del 2-0

Occasione incredibile per il Milan con Leao. Musah recupera un pallone su un passaggio sbagliato dal Napoli, serve Leao che conclude con il destro, ma non trova la porta. Il pallone esce di pochissimo.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Milan-Napoli: Occasione clamorosa per Simeone, e viene sostituito da Raspadori
Articolo successivoLIVE Milan-Napoli: Doppio cambio per gli azzurri

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here