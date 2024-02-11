LIVE Milan-Napoli: Doppio cambio per gli azzurri

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Milan-Napoli: Doppio cambio per gli azzurri

Al minuto 75 entrano Jesper Lindstrom e Mathias Olivera, al posto di Piotr Zielinski e Pasquale Mazzocchi.

