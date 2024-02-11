LIVE Milan-Napoli: Juan Jesus ammonito, salta il Genoa

LIVE Milan-Napoli: Juan Jesus ammonito, salta il Genoa

Al minuto 85 Juan Jesus commette fallo su ripartenza di Theo Hernandez e viene ammonito da Doveri. Il difensore azzurro era diffidato e salterà la gara di sabato contro il Genoa.

