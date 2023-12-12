LIVE Napoli-Braga: Palo del Braga al minuto 80

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Braga: Di Lorenzo pericoloso su punizione al 90'

Al minuto ottanta arriva una conclusione da parte di Ricardo Horta con il pallone che si stampa sul palo con Meret battuto.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Braga: Kvara spreca una grande occasione al minuto 73
Articolo successivoIl Napoli supera il Braga e passa il girone: le pagelle di MondoNapoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here