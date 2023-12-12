LIVE Napoli-Braga: Kvara spreca una grande occasione al minuto 73

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Braga: Di Lorenzo pericoloso su punizione al 90'

Grande opportunità per Kvaratskhelia, con Raspadori che serve proprio il georgiano che converge in mezzo, allungandosi però un po’ la palla e Matheus che esce e riesce a chiudere lo specchio deviando in angolo la conclusione dell’attaccante azzurro.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Braga: Ultimo cambio, dentro Ostigard fuori Juan Jesus al minuto 72
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Braga: Palo del Braga al minuto 80

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here