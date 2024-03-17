LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-0: Altro doppio cambio per il Napoli

Matteo Iannone
LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: Il Napoli conquista un punto a San Siro

Al minuto 73 il Napoli opera un doppio cambio, dentro Simeone e Mario Rui al posto di Olivera e Raspadori.

