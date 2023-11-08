LIVE — Napoli-Union Berlino: ancora Union pericoloso, para Meret

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-
Napoli, l'ex preparatore dei portieri:

Union Berlino ancora pericoloso in contropiede: palla nuovamente persa dopo un calcio d’angolo azzurro, ripartono i tedeschi che arrivano al tiro con Trimmel, parata di Meret e pallone spazzato. Si resta sull’1-1 al 70′.

