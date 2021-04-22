LIVE – GOOOOOL OSIMHEN: partita spettacolare al Maradona! Altro cambio in casa Napoli

Giuseppe Crescibene
Arriva il gol del 5-2 del Napoli con un fantastico Osimhen. Il nigeriano, su un assist spettacolare di Lozano, ha spaccato la porta con una bordata sul primo palo. Dopo il gol Gattuso ha fatto uscire Zielinski che è stato sostituito da Elmas

