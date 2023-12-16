Frosinone, Oyono out

Giuseppe La Russa
Anthony Oyono, terzino destro del Frosinone, durante la sfida contro il Lecce, per un problema fisico ha richiesto il cambio al tecnico Di francesco. Da valutare le sue condizioni. Potrebbe saltare il Napoli nella sfida di coppa di martedì.

