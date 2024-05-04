Serie A – La Lazio conduce a Monza a fine primo tempo: decisiva una rete di Immobile

Antonio Duca
Antonio Duca
-

A fine primo tempo la Lazio di Igor Tudor conduce per 1-0 in quel di Monza.

Decisivo il ritorno al goal di Ciro Immobile al minuto 11′. Biancocelesti che, se dovessero vincere, agguanterebbero momentaneamente il sesto posto in classifica.

