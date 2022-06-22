Chiacchio: “Il Napoli non rischia nulla per l’indagine di ADL!”￼

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

L’avvocato Chiacchio ha parlato a Sportitalia dell’indagine relativa all’acquisto di Victor Osimhen, concordando sul fatto che il Napoli non sia a rischio dal punto di vista penale. Di seguito le dichiarazioni:

