Guaio Napoli: Kvaratskhelia si ferma per infortunio

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia durante il secondo tempo supplementare nella gara valida per la qualificazione a Euro2024, tra Georgia e Grecia, si è fermato per un problema all’inguine. Il 77 azzurro ha lasciato il campo, condizioni da valutare.

