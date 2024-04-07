Gran goal di Osimhen! 1-1 tra Monza e Napoli

Carlo Ritondale
Victor Osimhen pareggia i conti per il Napoli con un gran colpo di testa che trafigge Di Gregorio! Al 55′ è 1-1 all’U-Power Stadium.

