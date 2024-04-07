E’ iniziato il secondo tempo all’U-Power Stadium tra Monza e Napoli: obiettivo rimonta

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

Al via il secondo tempo di gioco tra Monza e Napoli: gli azzurri dovranno rimontare a tutti i costi se non vogliono perdere punti importanti per la corsa all’Europa.

Articolo precedenteFine primo tempo: 1-0 il punteggio tra Monza e Napoli
Articolo successivoGran goal di Osimhen! 1-1 tra Monza e Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE