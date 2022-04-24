La SSC Napoli ha deciso: ritiro permanente per tutta la squadra

Scritto da:
Aurora Maretto
-

Dopo Empoli-Napoli, la società azzurra ha preso la sua decisione sugli allenamenti futuri della squadra.

Ecco il comunicato ufficiale:

“La Società ha deciso che da martedì, alla ripresa degli allenamenti, la squadra andrà in ritiro permanente

