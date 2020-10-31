    UFFICIALE – SSC Napoli, arriva l’esito dei tamponi di stamattina

    Scritto da:
    Gianmarco Giordano
    -

    Ottime notizie in casa Napoli. Sono risultati tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati questa mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra. Lo comunica ufficialmente la SSC Napoli attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter.

