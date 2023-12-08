Napoli, suggestione Faraoni per Gennaio

Scritto da:
Giuseppe La Russa
-

Come riporta il Corriere dello Sport, oltre a Mazzocchi, al Napoli interesserebbe anche Davide Faraoni, colui che , con il suo goal nel lontano 2021, spedì il Napoli in Europa League e consentì alla Juventus di Pirlo di qualificarsi al 4° posto.

