Sky – Natan è arrivato a Castel di Sangro, la situazione

Paolo Graus
Gianluca Di Marzio, giornalista Sky, riporta sui suoi profili social il video di Natan che arriva a Castel Di Sangro dopo le visite mediche sostenute a Villa Stuart. Il difensore assisterà all’amichevole del Napoli contro l’Ausgburg.

