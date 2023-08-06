FOTO – Natan sul campo insieme ad ADL per assistere a Napoli-Augsburg

Natan, nuovo difensore del Napoli, ha raggiunto i suoi nuovi compagni di squadra al ritiro di Castel Di Sangro, pronto ad assistere l’amichevole Napoli-Augsburg. In foto il neoacquisto azzurro insieme al patron De Laurentiis allo stadio Patini.

