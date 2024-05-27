Calcio estero, un tecnico italiano per il Chelsea

Scritto da:
Giuseppe La Russa
-

Secondo Sky Sport UK, Enzo Maresca sarà il nuovo allenatore del Chelsea. Per l’ex vice di Guardiola e allenatore del Chelsea, si tratterebbe della prima esperienza in un top club europeo che deve rialzarsi per ritornare ai vecchi fasti.

Articolo precedenteMarchegiani: “Il Napoli ha bisogno di Conte”
Articolo successivoBruscolotti: “Ormai con Conte è tutto fatto”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE