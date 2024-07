Romano – Sfuma un vecchio pallino di Antonio Conte, vola in Francia

🚨🔵⚪️ Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to Olympique Marseille, here we go! Documents set to be signed for Danish midfielder who's joining from Spurs.



Tottenham will receive fee around €13.5/14m as PEH was not intentioned to sign new deal.



Højbjerg accepted after speaking to de Zerbi. pic.twitter.com/IdWL8NgLu9