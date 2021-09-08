PRIMA PAGINA – Gazzetta: “Rientro in extremis per i sud-americani per Napoli-Juve”

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

La prima pagina della Gazzetta dello Sport intitola così: “Rientro in extremis per i sud-americani per Napoli-Juve di Sabato 11 al Maradona”.

Articolo precedenteCdS – Insigne lascia d’urgenza il ritiro: cos’è accaduto
Articolo successivoCdS – Ricorso Osimhen: la strategia di Grassani per vincere

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE