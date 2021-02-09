PRIMA PAGINA – Il Mattino, in 5 anni passivo da 165 milioni

Elia Falco
La prima pagina del quotidiano Il Mattino si sofferma sull’aspetto economico, in 5 anni il club ha registrato un passivo di 165 milioni. In un altro spicchio si parla di “crederci sempre”.

