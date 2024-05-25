Pedullà criptico su X: “Tutti sul carro Conte partirò”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Pedullà, giornalista di Sportitalia, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni sul proprio profilo X. Questo il suo messaggio “criptico”: “Tutti sul carro Conte partirò”.

Articolo precedenteGiordano: “Accordo vicinissimo tra Conte e De Laurentiis”
Articolo successivoSchira: “Napoli, Conte si avvicina. Pronto il contratto: i dettagli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE