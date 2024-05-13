Serie A: Fiorentina Monza è 1-1 a fine primo tempo

Antonio Duca
Serie A, Fiorentina-Sassuolo 5-1: azzurri raggiunti in classifica

A fine primo tempo l’ultimo match della trentaseiesima giornata di Serie A è fermo sul risultato di 1-1.

La partita tra Fiorentina e Monza, infatti, a fine 45′ è siglata dalle reti di Gonzalez per i padroni di casa e Djuric per gli ospiti.

