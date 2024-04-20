Braglia: “Italiano da escludere. Per me c’è un solo nome perfetto per il Napoli”

Salvatore Moriello
Braglia, ex portiere, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Tmw Radio a proposito del rebus allenatore per il Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “Italiano lo escluderei, quella del Napoli è una panchina troppo pesante. Per me sarebbe perfetto Allegri“.

