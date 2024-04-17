Biasin: “Se Conte accetta entro un paio di settimane, è lui la prima scelta”

Fabrizio Biasin, nel suo editoriale per Tuttomercatoweb, si è soffermato su chi possa essere il prossimo possibile tecnico del Napoli:

Conte resta la prima scelta ma solo se accetterà entro un paio di settimane, viceversa, tutto è possibile

