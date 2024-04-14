Marcolin: “Conte è un nome importante, ma propongo anche un altro allenatore”

Salvatore Moriello
Marcolin sul nuovo allenatore :

Marcolin, giornalista, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Dazn dopo Napoli-Frosinone. Queste le sue parole: Conte è un nome importante, ma io ho anche un’altra opzione: se De Rossi dovesse lasciare la Roma ci farei un pensierino”.

