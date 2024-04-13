Serie A: Lecce-Empoli finisce 1-0, la decide Sansone al minuto 89

Lecce-Torino finisce 1-0 con una rete di Sansone al minuto 89.

Tre punti davvero importanti, anzi, fondamentali per la corsa salvezza dei pugliesi guidati da Gotti che trovano una rete nel finale quando tutto lasciava presagire un pareggio finale.

