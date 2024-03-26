Doppia gioia per Kvaratskhelia: diventerà padre

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Doppia gioia per Kvaratskhelia: diventerà padre

Dopo aver conquistato la prima qualificazione a Euro2024 con la sua Georgia, è arrivata una nuova gioia per Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia, che diventerà padre. L’annuncio è arrivato proprio dall’attaccante azzurro nel post partita, durante i festeggiamenti.

