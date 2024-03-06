FOTO – “More goals loading”, Kvaratskhelia testimonial per le nuove Adidas Predator

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, attaccante del Napoli, è uno dei testimonial per la nuova scarpetta Adidas Predator. Sul profilo Instagram del georgiano, si possono osservare alcuni scatti in cui il numero 77 dei partenopei posa con questa.

Articolo precedenteReport ufficiale del Napoli: Osimhen in gruppo! le ultime su Cajuste Rrahmani e Ngonge
Articolo successivoStadio, l’architetto: “Oggi mi sento con De Laurentiis. Tempistiche? 24 mesi, sui costi invece…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE