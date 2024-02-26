Fiorentina-Lazio: punteggio ribaltato dai Viola, risultato sul 2-1

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Fiorentina che ha ribaltato la gara contro la Lazio.

Risultato sul 2-1 ora per i padroni di casa, dei quali sono andati a segno Kayode prima e Bonaventura poi, che hanno risposto al goal iniziale di Luis Alberto.

