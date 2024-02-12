Sono 23 le candeline per Kvaratskhelia, ecco gli auguri della società

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-
Il Roma - Kvaratskhelia vicino al rinnovo: ecco le cifre

Oggi compie 23 anni Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dopo la sconfitta di ieri, il giovane campione azzurro può consolarsi festeggiando il suo compleanno. Ecco gli auguri da parte del Napoli.

Articolo precedenteTMW – Record negativo per gli azzurri, c’è un dato che non accadeva dal 1979
Articolo successivoIl Roma – rientro di Osimhen, ecco la data

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE