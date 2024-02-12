De Canio: “Il Napoli ora dovrà fare punti, con la squadra a completo c’è molta qualità”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
Valter Parisotto / LaPresse 06-05-2012 Udine Sport Calcio Udinese-Genoa - Serie A Tim 2011/2012 Nella foto: Luigi De Canio allenatore del Genoa Valter Parisotto / LaPresse 06-05-2012 Udine (Italy) Sport Soccer Udinese-Genoa - Italian Serie A Soccer League 2011/2012 In the Photo: Luigi De Canio coach of Genoa

Luigi De Canio ha parlato del momento azzurro a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Ecco le parole dell’esperto di calcio e allenatore: “Il Napoli dovrà ritrovare brillantezza con tutta la squadra a completo, ha bisogno di ritornare a vincere e di mettere tutta la qualità che ha in questo finale di stagione”.

Articolo precedenteCalaiò: “Mazzarri ormai è in confusione totale, regna il caos!”
Articolo successivoChiariello: “Il Napoli ha scelto di non giocare, ADL provi ad inserire Cannavaro”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE