“Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, finisce 0-0 all’Olimpico

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

La partita fra Lazio e Napoli finisce 0-0 all’Olimpico. Le due squadre si portano a casa un punto a testa. La Lazio allunga sul Bologna e si piazza sesto, la squadra di Mazzarri invece è nona.

Articolo precedente”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, due cambi per il Napoli
Articolo successivoPagelle MN: Napoli senza coraggio non va oltre lo 0-0

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE